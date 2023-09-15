Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR opened at $253.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $291.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.00.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

