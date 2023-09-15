Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $842,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

