Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $885,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $400.49 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.04. The company has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

