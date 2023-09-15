Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $941,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $156.24 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

