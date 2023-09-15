Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $950,000 in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 65,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,426 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 667,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 393,980 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

