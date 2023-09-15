Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $968,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDEC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 604.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 347,547 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 2,541.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 280,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 270,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,725 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 95.4% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 109,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

