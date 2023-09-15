Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM opened at $59.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

