Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $863,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.12 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.36%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

