Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

