Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

