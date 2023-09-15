Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,297 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 3.4 %

MET stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

