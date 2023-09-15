Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,617 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $695,100,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

