Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $230.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

