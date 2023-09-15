Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 57,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.26 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

