Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

