Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 142,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after purchasing an additional 747,652 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,613,619 shares of company stock worth $49,214,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $15.83 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

