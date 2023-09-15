Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

