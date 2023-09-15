Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $856,000 Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,316,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 291,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 74,463 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $16.79 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

