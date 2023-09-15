Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $868,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.