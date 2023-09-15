Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $948,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAUG. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,598,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 832.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 429,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 383,361 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 120,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:UAUG opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

