Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $966,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 113.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 103,322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 834,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $91.70.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,659 shares of company stock worth $8,696,359. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

