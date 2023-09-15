Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $102.34 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

