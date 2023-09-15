Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 73,293 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 140,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
