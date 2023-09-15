Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

