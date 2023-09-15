Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,630,000 after acquiring an additional 536,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after acquiring an additional 208,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VGK opened at $60.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

