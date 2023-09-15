Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 546,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 105,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
