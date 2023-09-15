Atrato Onsite Energy’s (ROOF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ROOF stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £100.50 million and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.55. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 66.56 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.36).

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

