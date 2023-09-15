Atrato Onsite Energy’s (ROOF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.
Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ROOF stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £100.50 million and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.55. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 66.56 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.36).
Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile
