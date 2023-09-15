Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 47.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,143,000 after buying an additional 541,567 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,133,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $235,976,000 after buying an additional 430,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

