AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoNation

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,992,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,648,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,771 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,759. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Up 5.0 %

AutoNation stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.