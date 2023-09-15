AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading 0.7% Higher

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.05. 8,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 10,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $124.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,310,000.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

