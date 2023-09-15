Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,009,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912,963 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $354,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $10,193,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -408.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

