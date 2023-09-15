Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.