Best Buy Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after acquiring an additional 449,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

