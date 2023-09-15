BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Down 2.6%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 82,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 33,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

BeWhere Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.36.

BeWhere Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.