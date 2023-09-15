BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Down 2.6%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 82,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 33,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
BeWhere Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.36.
BeWhere Company Profile
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BeWhere
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.