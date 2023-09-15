Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 138.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $373.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIO

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.