Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

