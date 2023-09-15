Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 528,000 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $36,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $84.58.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

