Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,424,139. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

