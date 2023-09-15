BP (LON:BP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.13) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.13) to GBX 530 ($6.63) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 515 ($6.44) to GBX 555 ($6.95) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 610.11 ($7.63).

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity

BP stock opened at GBX 524.10 ($6.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 643.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 421.10 ($5.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 480.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 493.46.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($471.56). In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($388.67). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($471.56). Insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $106,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.