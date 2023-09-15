Brokerages Set Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) PT at $51.00

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

WASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Washington Trust Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,226,000 after buying an additional 382,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 100,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 84,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WASH opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $89.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.