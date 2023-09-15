Brokers Issue Forecasts for NuStar Energy L.P.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for NuStar Energy in a report released on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $378.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.52 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 162.85% and a net margin of 18.78%.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.