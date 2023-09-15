Brokers Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of C$10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion.
Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$44.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.83%.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
