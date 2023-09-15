Brokers Set Expectations for Western New England Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western New England Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Western New England Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 29,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 455.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Further Reading

