Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $15.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.
BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookline Bancorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $829.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.21%.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookline Bancorp
- What is a SEC Filing?
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.