Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $15.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 39.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 67,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $829.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

