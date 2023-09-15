Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $242.82 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.61 and a 200-day moving average of $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,268,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

