Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Short Interest Down 97.0% in August

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Suisse Stock Performance
CSUI stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Cannabis Suisse has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Cannabis Suisse Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Suisse
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Suisse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Suisse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.