Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Short Interest Down 97.0% in August

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Suisse Stock Performance

CSUI stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Cannabis Suisse has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Cannabis Suisse Company Profile

Cannabis Suisse Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of over-the-counter products, recreational tobacco products, and medical CBD oils. The company's products include flavored broad-spectrum CBD oils and CBD isolate tinctures with no THC. It sells its products through Swiss4Life, a retail brand for online selling, as well as a network of retailers.

