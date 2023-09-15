Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 1,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Cannara Biotech Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cannara Biotech
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.