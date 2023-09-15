Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 183,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,001,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

