CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 54,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 56,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

CEMATRIX Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$26.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of C$6.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0117578 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

