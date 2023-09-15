CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNP opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

